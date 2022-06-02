Version 0.9.7 is now live!

Hi everyone! Got a bit of a small update for you this week as I spent most of it fixing bugs in the game. There is one small new addition though:

You can now use these little arrows I've added if you mark multiple units to flick between them easily so if you are trying to track units you've named after your friends or things like that, it should be much quicker now.

Bugs fixed:

Zombies now correctly starve to death when they are being controlled by the user.

Fixed several bugs with the overlay systems including units getting stuck in glowing states and UI being in the wrong places when pressing certain button combinations.

Hopefully some more exciting things soon but sometimes you just gotta fix bugs before you can move on to new content! Have a good week everybody!