v6.0.10h: Scorned learned the new magic in Quick mode

Summary:
-
Role rework
-
Bug fixes
Detail:
-
Role rework:
- Quick mode:
Since it doesn’t reveal the death role in Quick mode, the Disguise is useless. Scorned learned a new ability to replace it.
* Scorned 2nd night ability:
Disguise → (*New) Memory Whisper (2 uses)
*Memory Whisper (night ability): Completely erase the chat history of the target player and marked them by the magical whisper.
-
Bug fixes
-
Fixed the incognito option.
-
Fixed the bug that repeated death recaps in the tutorial.
-
For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!
Changed files in this update