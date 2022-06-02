v6.0.10h: Scorned learned the new magic in Quick mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8858946 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 12:13:07 UTC by Wendy

Summary:

Role rework

Bug fixes

Detail:

Role rework: Quick mode:



Since it doesn’t reveal the death role in Quick mode, the Disguise is useless. Scorned learned a new ability to replace it.

* Scorned 2nd night ability:

Disguise → (*New) Memory Whisper (2 uses)

*Memory Whisper (night ability): Completely erase the chat history of the target player and marked them by the magical whisper.

Bug fixes Fixed the incognito option. Fixed the bug that repeated death recaps in the tutorial.



