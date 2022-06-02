 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Throne of Lies®: Medieval Politics update for 2 June 2022

v6.0.10h: Scorned learned the new magic in Quick mode

Share · View all patches · Build 8858946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Summary:

  • Role rework

  • Bug fixes

Detail:

  • Role rework:

    • Quick mode:

Since it doesn’t reveal the death role in Quick mode, the Disguise is useless. Scorned learned a new ability to replace it.

* Scorned 2nd night ability:

Disguise → (*New) Memory Whisper (2 uses)

*Memory Whisper (night ability): Completely erase the chat history of the target player and marked them by the magical whisper.

  • Bug fixes

    • Fixed the incognito option.

    • Fixed the bug that repeated death recaps in the tutorial.

For more support please email: support@throneoflies.com
Follow our Twitter!

Changed files in this update

Throne of Lies - Windows (x64) Depot 595281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link