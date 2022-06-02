Quality of Life Hovering + Small bug fixes + Disabled Dimensional Rift Additions

Dimensional Rifts have been created, BUT The action of Rifting will be DISABLED during this patch so that further testing can be done, seeing as it is very important to have something that wipes your progress to be working well, lol. ːsteamhappyː

Additions

*Added the ability to hover the materials used to make Glipbops, to show you how many you own. (thanks to Lee)

The hover tooltips have been fully created and will start seeping their way through many areas of the

game in future updates. As well as info '?' Tips.

Added the Dimensional Rift Background Screen

Added the Dimensional Rift Activation window (Entering disabled for now)

Added Dimensional Shards which will be used within the future Rift Blackmarket

Fixes

Fixed some more potential crash-related issues.

Glipbop, not enough funds popup is now accurate

Many, many more little things

Again, thanks to everyone for being so understanding with the bugs popping up, and for waiting for the new content. The game is improving so fast!

Cheers