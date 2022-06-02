Update 3.0 is out

_No-clowns,
Update 3.0 is finally out and here are the changes:
New Locations:
-
Black Market (Deep dark space experience)
-
Discount Rust (Perfect map for 1v1 or 2v2)
-
Western Front (World War 1)
-
Secluded (New ClownZ area)
-
Ground Control (General PVP and PVE)
Minor weapon nerfs:
- PRG-7
- Grenade Launcher
- Hand grenades
- AK-47
- Glock-18
ClownZ Changes:
- Decreased zombies alive at once from 69 to 40
- Increased time between waves
- Zombie Spawn improvements
- ClownZ network improvements
New features:
- Your equipped weapon drops when picking another weapon from the ground
- Increased slots from 16 to 32 only in Domination mode
- New secret achievement which can be unlocked on one of the maps in the specific place
Maybe more, it's getting pretty late in here.
Oh, and by the way, join our discord if you haven't already:_
Changed files in this update