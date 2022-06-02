Update 3.0 is out

Share · View all patches · Build 8858832 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 12:06:13 UTC by Wendy

_No-clowns,

Update 3.0 is finally out and here are the changes:

New Locations:

Black Market (Deep dark space experience)

Discount Rust (Perfect map for 1v1 or 2v2)

Western Front (World War 1)

Secluded (New ClownZ area)

Ground Control (General PVP and PVE)

Minor weapon nerfs:

PRG-7

Grenade Launcher

Hand grenades

AK-47

Glock-18

ClownZ Changes:

Decreased zombies alive at once from 69 to 40

Increased time between waves

Zombie Spawn improvements

ClownZ network improvements

New features:

Your equipped weapon drops when picking another weapon from the ground

Increased slots from 16 to 32 only in Domination mode

New secret achievement which can be unlocked on one of the maps in the specific place

Maybe more, it's getting pretty late in here.

Oh, and by the way, join our discord if you haven't already:_

https://discord.gg/clownfield