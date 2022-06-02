POSTAL 4: No Regerts - 'Ever Had One of Those Days?' Update [1.0.7]

With The POSTAL Movie Voice actor Zack Ward now added to the options of Dude voices, the POSTALverse is complete! This update also brings improvements to the AI/Gore system in the way of fire reactions from NPCs; watch them stop, drop and roll!

A ton of crashes have been fixed, thanks for all the reports on the forums. We very much treat them as a priority as they come up.

We’ve started to make some notable headway with performance, as well as reducing the overall footprint of the install files by ~4.5gb. This is an ongoing effort so it’s likely to come down more with each passing update. As mentioned in last week's update, this month a console porting studio will join us internally with the sole mission of improving performance on the PC side, before they start working on the console port itself.

Zack Ward’s Voice Pack!

Overhauled the system that controls NPCs on fire! You’ll notice things such as NPCs rolling whilst on fire and more!

New First-Person Kick Animation! The goal here was to make it more satisfying to kick stuff!

Improved cashier/vendor system! Cashiers now instantly handle customers that enter customer stand points. Stopped cashiers from nagging players that have left the line. Cashiers will no longer steal all of your money, for real now

More accessories to NPCs such as better looking glasses!

Portraits for Boss Health Bars

Bidet petition no longer sticks around if reverting to a checkpoint with the petition on hand and the errand completed

Performance improvements

Reduced the install size of the game by 4.5 GB

Updated Cop Badge HUD Icon

Added Crypto Bank in Riverside tile, part of the work of filling out empty spaces

Dude outfits not applying to all cutscenes

AI picking up placed money pickups

P3 Dude having janky ragdoll

Being unable to progress past Penthouse if skipping boss fight with milk

“Wash your hands" achievement

Various crashes