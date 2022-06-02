Rundown 7.0 Rise unlocked 16 of June - Prepare yourself and your crew

Prisoners, you only have two weeks left to clear The Warden’s objectives in Rundown 6.5 Destination://EXTENDED. On the 16 of June, a new set of expeditions unlocks for you and your crew, bringing more challenges that will test your collaboration in new ways.

Launching with an E-tier expedition, it should give even the most seasoned veterans a proper challenge. Not even mentioning the new dangers that await down in The Complex. Something is lurking in the shadows…

Gather your fellow prisoners and prepare!