 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GTFO update for 2 June 2022

Rundown 7.0 Rise unlocked 16 of June - Prepare yourself and your crew

Share · View all patches · Build 8858803 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Prisoners, you only have two weeks left to clear The Warden’s objectives in Rundown 6.5 Destination://EXTENDED. On the 16 of June, a new set of expeditions unlocks for you and your crew, bringing more challenges that will test your collaboration in new ways.

Launching with an E-tier expedition, it should give even the most seasoned veterans a proper challenge. Not even mentioning the new dangers that await down in The Complex. Something is lurking in the shadows…

Gather your fellow prisoners and prepare!

Changed depots in bug-hunt-staging branch

View more data in app history for build 8858803
Project Cell Content Depot 493521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link