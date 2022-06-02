 Skip to content

TimeShifters update for 2 June 2022

Bug Fixes #1

Build 8858725

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have fixed a major but with multiplayer where players would end up on other maps without the host.

Also we are investigating the file size as its pretty big at the moment so we will try to reduce that with the next update.

