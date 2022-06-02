Patch 1.3d

Fixed the infinite city loading screen:

If you were switching from a standard size map to a large map Nation the cities were created using the wrong terrain data.

Or, if at the moment of opening the city the highlighted city in the Nation view changed

In most cases the cities could not be loaded back. If you try to open these cities with the new patch the city will not load.

CHANGES

Zoning 3x wide lots only: Push Alt to enable when zoning. [requested by Bioxyde]

Water and power small bottom arrows are now colored yellow or red when approaching insufficient production.

Changed the usage of ports. Instead of the sum of exports and imports, only the difference between exports and imports is now taken into account. [requested by Omnius]

Increased the exports from advanced manufacturing by 16%.

The UI in Nation view now displays the current number of jobs actually shared with neighbors instead of the number of jobs that "can" be shared. [reported by Omnius]

Fasten terrain rendering.

BUG FIXES