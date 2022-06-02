Weekly Update 321: Work at the grass roots

Greetings, Warriors!

We are extremely happy, same as our community, that Cross-server Tournaments introduced last week were such a successful and warmly welcomed feature. We are observing a huge increase in interest in these events, and it is awesome to see so many players participating in them! From all the regions we are receiving heartwarming feedback and players are happy to see their servers more active and populated.

This week, we dedicated ourselves to introducing quite a lot of various fixes and Quality of Life improvements, based on players' feedback and reports. Thank you for your continuous support and help, everyone!

Additionally, like every two weeks, we are sharing the best videos created by our community, so get some popcorn and ready up for a seance!

Check the details below, and see you on the battlefields!



If you see your screenshot, art, or video in today's changelog – please contact Daimon Frey#5854 on our official Discord to receive your reward – it is harder to track your ingame nicknames from Discord, so this time it would be much easier if you could simply apply for them. Thanks in advance!

Changelog v.0.9.9.5.1 Beta

Fixes, fixes, and more fixes!

– Technology buildings can be destroyed from now on.

– Fixed the amount of experience gained in the Archeology Character Development tree.

– Fixed an issue causing messages in Guild activity history to be shown in the wrong order.

– Fixed an issue where the cosmetic skin of a two-handed weapon will be changed when equipped, and without changing the weapon player will open inventory preview, and the weapon will be floating on the preview.

– Fixed the issue causing some of the reward titles for Character Development progressing were not added properly.

– Fixed an issue causing static icons to disappear on the map when the player will get near them.

– Fixed an issue causing local icons, that appear only after zooming the map in, to appear again after zooming out, when they shouldn't be visible.

– Fixed an edge case error in Sir Edward's dialogue, preventing players to complete one of the quests.

– Fixed the dialogue of the Excavation Overseer, where due to error players were unable to remove quest marks after completing the task.

– Fixed an issue where opening a window in side panel mode, for example, stall panel, when we have a fullscreen window opened, could leave fullscreen window background until closing and opening again any fullscreen window.

– Fixed an issue causing sorting orders in the Market could work improperly.

– Fixed an issue where some of the tournament affixes could be missing in the voting window when joining tournaments on other servers.

– Fixed an issue causing new applicants to not be shown in the recruitment application window.

– Fixed an issue where rejecting a tournament invitation in Notification Center was still accepting it.

Quality of Life

– Changed the points required to win the tournament depending on map theme and tournament affix. From now on, they will be longer when needed!

– Continuing the Game Interface overhaul, we are introducing further reworked parts of it: Login panel, Server selection window, Items delivery window, Questionnaires window, and architect table panel.

– We have removed the requirement to have building points to start an upgrade of the location buildings and defenses. Therefore, placing a scaffolding will not take any money from now on.

– NPCs will now have a chance to show a speech text above heads when players will bump them while sprinting

– Several minor events reward balancing to make them fairer.

– Added proper info of gained Technology Points in Guild progress weekly summary.

– Added a Nightly ritual event on the map.

– To honor one of our dedicated players, who has lost a battle with a disease, we are adding his character as an NPC near Sangmar Capital. May the memory of Sigurbaldur stay alive in our hearts.

– For his support and active help in spreading the word about Gloria Vcitis, we have added another player-related NPC. You can find “Undead Dan” in the capitals, and on his Twitch channel.

Balance buff for Valley of Death Tournament

We took data from the most popular character builds used in Tournaments, and created a system that will boost players with low levels to have better chances against experienced players, and easier usage of various weapons of their choice, to ensure more fair and engaging gameplay for all participants.

We are adding a buff with a percentage of the ‘change’ until level 100. The player should gain a buff equal to the level difference (100 — CurrentLevel) multiplied by each stat (flat value):

Health +0.81 per level difference between current level and 100

Health regen +0.017 per level difference between current level and 100

Stamina +1.46 per level difference between current level and 100

Stamina regen +0.134 per level difference between current level and 100

Damage +0.22 per level difference between current level and 100

Reduction +0.2025 per level difference between current level and 100

For example, after the equation for LVL 1 character: Health will be boosted from 600 to 681, Health Regen from 5 to 6.7, Stamina from 544 to 690, Stamina Regen from 15.3 to 28.7, damage modificators of mace/hammer/spear/ax and daggers will be increased from base average 15 to average 31, for bows from base 20 to average 41, and for swords from base average 30 to average 62. Piercing, slashing, and bludgeon reductions will be boosted from base 20 to 40.

Every-two week Video contest

We're extremely happy to see your contribution to the video contest. Like before, we are rewarding the best videos picked by the team with 2000 Ambers, and we have two honorable mentions as well, of which creators are receiving 500 ambers each!

And this time the winners are Goonaxe, for his gameplay video “First week in Gungnirr, tremendous fights!”, and once again, irreplaceable Lokarn, for his Aquitania Castle State of War video!

Honorable mentions (500 Ambers each):

Ghostickles & Komodor – for the memes!

And this one: https://streamable.com/zzwg3v

If you want to check the rest of the videos shared by our players – join our Discord and check the #media-streamers channel – there’s much more fun stuff to watch, subscribe and share! See you there!