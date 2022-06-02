 Skip to content

The Conqueror of Battles update for 2 June 2022

1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8858105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now choose between different difficulty levels for PVE games. You will get bonuses regarding gold and loots depending on the difficulty level you choose.

