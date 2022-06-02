Campaign Update Info | Developer Notice

Hello there, Warlords!

Today we’re here to share with you what changes are coming to the Campaign with the Helheim season.

Fresh Experience > Limitations

A hot topic among the team has always been how to continue to provide a fresh experience. In previous seasons, we've tried to gradually unseal units of the Heroic and Golden Eras, so that different units will be available during the various phases. We also design goals and quests for each phase of each season's Campaign to put some spice into Territory War.

These phases will bring change throughout a season, though, we feel as if we haven't quite hit the mark in terms of keeping gameplay fresh and goal-oriented. We've also received plenty of well-thought-out feedback from the community. That's why we're bringing new changes to the Campaign: it will contain more features and gameplay so that each phase will feel unique.

But with every change means taking a risk. We sincerely hope that you will continue to provide us with feedback and ideas. It is incredibly important to us in improving the game. Let's make Conqueror's Blade better together!

The new Campaign's main focus isn't on limitations but rather to provide a fresh experience:

Unit restrictions will be in place during the beginning of the season, meaning that heroes will have a greater impact. We hope that Warlords will choose their weapons carefully during this phase, and do their utmost in battle.

As the unit restrictions are removed, you will also be granted extra leadership. This is to encourage everyone to try out new units and create their own unique lineup.

As the season progresses, you will get access to even more leadership, meaning that you have even more freedom when setting up your strategy.

As you gain these leadership bonuses, you will also get access to more and more auxiliary unit points to further expand what options are available to you. This is especially true for those of you who are still working on unlocking your units.

As the season progresses, you will get access to better units, extra leadership and auxiliary points.

What's more, areas on the map will gradually become available as the Campaign progresses, unlocking more fiefs to contend for in Territory War.

* Ranked Battle is the most competitive game mode of Conqueror's Blade. Therefore, it will not be affected by the Campaign changes.

All-new Campaign

So, what changes can you expect?

Allow me to share with you our full update plan.

Phase One: Rise of the Norse

"The Norsemen's warbands plunder at their leaders' behest. Their naval raids are swift and fierce, leaving their enemies at a loss for how to defend. A name spoken of only in whispers is said to be the one leading them—Haroldr the Butcher."

Time: 6/9-6/19 (server time)

Usable units: 3-stars and lower

Set attributes: inactive

Extra attributes: inactive

Auxiliary units: 3-stars and lower

Auxiliary points: 300

Territory War: Warlords may contend in the Borderlands and Ungverija.

Phase Two: Raiding the South

"The Norsemen are on the warpath and they have supporters within every nation. As their advance progresses, these fierce invaders point their weapons toward Herazlan's new land—Bartholia."

Time: 6/20-7/10 (server time)

Usable units: 4-stars and lower

Extra leadership: 20

Set attributes: active

Extra attributes: inactive

Auxiliary units: 4-stars and lower

Auxiliary points: 400

Territory War: Warlords may contend in Bartholia.

Phase Three: War & Plunder

"The war intensifies and the Norsemen are growing more ambitious by the day. They and their followers are no longer simply plundering, but waging an all-out war."

Time: 7/11-7/24 (server time)

Usable units: 5-stars and lower

Extra leadership: 40

Set attributes: active

Extra attributes: active

Auxiliary units: 5-stars and lower

Auxiliary points: 500

Territory War: No changes for this phase

Phase Four: Overthrowing a Nation

"Four years ago, Ungverija's armies surrounded a Norse warband led by Guthorm Red Eyes and betrayed Ulvar Isberg. Haroldr the Butcher has vowed to make Ungverija pay for their transgressions and has returned with a huge force of Norsemen."

Time: 7/25-8/7 (server time)

Usable units: 5-stars and lower

Extra leadership: 60

Set attributes: active

Extra attributes: active

Auxiliary units: 5-stars and lower

Auxiliary points: 600

Territory War: Turul Város is available for contention.

Phase Five: The Supreme Ruler

"Six years ago, the Herazlans invaded Continopolis, toppling the Barcyan empire. Six years ago, the nations of the west still fought against the Herazlans, yet none dared to launch a full-out attack.

None save for Haroldr the Butcher. He readied his forces and issued a call to arms to all heroes in the world, asking for their aid in assaulting Herazlan's capital."

Time: 8/8-8/21 (server time)

Usable units: 5-stars and lower

Extra leadership: 100

Set attributes: active

Extra attributes: active

Auxiliary units: 5-stars and lower

Auxiliary points: 600

Territory War: Continopolis and Turul Város are available for contention.

The above numbers are for reference only and we may adjust some of these in the future. Check our latest notices for the most up-to-date info.

Last But Not Least

These changes to the Campaign are for us an important attempt in improving the game. We hope to flesh out each phase even further in the seasons to come, both in terms of how battles play out and the rules. We want to add more features to the Campaign so that each phase is an enjoyable experience with greater variety.

Conqueror's Blade belongs to all of your Warlords. We wish to continue to make it better together. We've had the honor to receive plenty of feedback in the past. And for the future, we will strive to improve communication on our end and gather feedback more effectively. We sincerely hope that this round of changes will make the Campaign overall more enjoyable!

As always, thank you for your support! And see you on the battlefield!