 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Supremacy 1914 update for 2 June 2022

Swift Stirke

Share · View all patches · Build 8857971 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

During the Swift Strike event everything comes down to the wire. Find the right strategy, allocate your resources in the best possible way, ally with the right powers and do all of it FAST! In this event time can be your biggest ally or your biggest enemy! To win you have to be swift like a Luchs tank! There is no time in battle!

Settings for this special event:

  • 10x speed
  • Starts immediately
  • Free country selection
  • Players flagged as inactive after 1 real life day
  • Fixed runtime of 4 real life days after the game started (if not won earlier)

If you want to participate in this event simply go to the game list: Within the sign-up period new event rounds will be created on demand and shown on top of the list of new games. As soon as the map has started you will receive a notification to your inbox.

Your Bytro team

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8857971
Supremacy 1914 macOS Depot 979922
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link