Swift Stirke

During the Swift Strike event everything comes down to the wire. Find the right strategy, allocate your resources in the best possible way, ally with the right powers and do all of it FAST! In this event time can be your biggest ally or your biggest enemy! To win you have to be swift like a Luchs tank! There is no time in battle!

Settings for this special event:

10x speed

Starts immediately

Free country selection

Players flagged as inactive after 1 real life day

Fixed runtime of 4 real life days after the game started (if not won earlier)

If you want to participate in this event simply go to the game list: Within the sign-up period new event rounds will be created on demand and shown on top of the list of new games. As soon as the map has started you will receive a notification to your inbox.

Your Bytro team