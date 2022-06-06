 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route update for 6 June 2022

Hotfix 1.5.13

Share · View all patches · Build 8857964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 

NEW: Forward compatibility for saves from demo being loaded in RR before Update 6 (just error prevention)  
NEW: Rush Hour maps from SteR: Gare Du Nord, Den Haag  
NEW: Storing when a contest was played per map to display contest leaderboard

UPDATE: Localizations (cs: ui)  
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: ui)  
UPDATE: Rush Hour comparision to global record changed to global median + added possibility to select an player from the table to be the benchmark  
UPDATE: Rush Hour editor checklist item did not mention initial stations

FIX: Auto accepted train would leave manual train acception in broken state  
FIX: Disabled saving when rush hour screen is shown to prevent broken save state  
FIX: Game Over screen in Rush Hour displayed irrelevant comparision to benchmark  
FIX: Initial research state set incorrect resulting in auto reverse disabled on rush hour maps  
FIX: Leaderboard panel did not show loader during loading  
FIX: Map was not loadable after station was removed but the platform was not  
FIX: Score was always floored instead of rounded properly```

Changed files in this update

Depot 1124182
  • Loading history…
Depot 1124183
  • Loading history…
Depot 1124184
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link