Hotfix 1.5.13

NEW: Forward compatibility for saves from demo being loaded in RR before Update 6 (just error prevention) NEW: Rush Hour maps from SteR: Gare Du Nord, Den Haag NEW: Storing when a contest was played per map to display contest leaderboard UPDATE: Localizations (cs: ui) UPDATE: Localizations (fr: ui) UPDATE: Rush Hour comparision to global record changed to global median + added possibility to select an player from the table to be the benchmark UPDATE: Rush Hour editor checklist item did not mention initial stations FIX: Auto accepted train would leave manual train acception in broken state FIX: Disabled saving when rush hour screen is shown to prevent broken save state FIX: Game Over screen in Rush Hour displayed irrelevant comparision to benchmark FIX: Initial research state set incorrect resulting in auto reverse disabled on rush hour maps FIX: Leaderboard panel did not show loader during loading FIX: Map was not loadable after station was removed but the platform was not FIX: Score was always floored instead of rounded properly```