NEW: Forward compatibility for saves from demo being loaded in RR before Update 6 (just error prevention)
NEW: Rush Hour maps from SteR: Gare Du Nord, Den Haag
NEW: Storing when a contest was played per map to display contest leaderboard
UPDATE: Localizations (cs: ui)
UPDATE: Localizations (fr: ui)
UPDATE: Rush Hour comparision to global record changed to global median + added possibility to select an player from the table to be the benchmark
UPDATE: Rush Hour editor checklist item did not mention initial stations
FIX: Auto accepted train would leave manual train acception in broken state
FIX: Disabled saving when rush hour screen is shown to prevent broken save state
FIX: Game Over screen in Rush Hour displayed irrelevant comparision to benchmark
FIX: Initial research state set incorrect resulting in auto reverse disabled on rush hour maps
FIX: Leaderboard panel did not show loader during loading
FIX: Map was not loadable after station was removed but the platform was not
FIX: Score was always floored instead of rounded properly```
Rail Route update for 6 June 2022
Hotfix 1.5.13
Patchnotes via Steam Community
