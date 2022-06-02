 Skip to content

Home Sweet Home Survive update for 2 June 2022

Server is now open

Build 8857917

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

  • Added a new system: Precious Pot
  • Fixed bug for Nylcan's animation after winning the game
  • Fixed incorrect censor color for blood effects
  • Fixed a bug for Special Receptor when used more than once causes the sfx to bug out
  • Improved how message is displayed in game

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

  • เพิ่มระบบใหม่ : หม้อปู่โสม (Precious Pot)
  • แก้ไขบัคท่าชนะของตัวละครนิลกาฬเมื่อจบเกม
  • ปรับปรุงระบบการเซนเซอร์สีเลือดไม่ถูกต้อง
  • แก้ไขบัคการทำงานของทักษะ "ตัวรับพิเศษ" (Special Receptor) เมื่อทำงานมากกว่า 1 ครั้งแล้วเกิดอาการเสียงบัค
  • ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลของข้อความในเกม

ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

Home Sweet Home Survive Depot 1056601
