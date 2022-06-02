Server is now open

Share · View all patches · Build 8857917 · Last edited 2 June 2022 – 10:09:12 UTC by Wendy

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:

Added a new system: Precious Pot

Fixed bug for Nylcan's animation after winning the game

Fixed incorrect censor color for blood effects

Fixed a bug for Special Receptor when used more than once causes the sfx to bug out

Improved how message is displayed in game

For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.

เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้

เพิ่มระบบใหม่ : หม้อปู่โสม (Precious Pot)

แก้ไขบัคท่าชนะของตัวละครนิลกาฬเมื่อจบเกม

ปรับปรุงระบบการเซนเซอร์สีเลือดไม่ถูกต้อง

แก้ไขบัคการทำงานของทักษะ "ตัวรับพิเศษ" (Special Receptor) เมื่อทำงานมากกว่า 1 ครั้งแล้วเกิดอาการเสียงบัค

ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลของข้อความในเกม

ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย