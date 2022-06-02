Server is now open

The server is reopened. The following updates and fixes have been applied:
- Added a new system: Precious Pot
- Fixed bug for Nylcan's animation after winning the game
- Fixed incorrect censor color for blood effects
- Fixed a bug for Special Receptor when used more than once causes the sfx to bug out
- Improved how message is displayed in game
For any bug encounters or other issues please contact our support team at hshssupport@ygg-cg.com with the subject line: [bug][issue] alongside attaching screenshots and description of your issue.
เซิร์ฟเวอร์เปิดให้บริการแล้ว ทั้งนี้ได้มีการพัฒนาปรับปรุงและแก้ไขปัญหาต่างๆ โดยมีรายละเอียดดังต่อไปนี้
- เพิ่มระบบใหม่ : หม้อปู่โสม (Precious Pot)
- แก้ไขบัคท่าชนะของตัวละครนิลกาฬเมื่อจบเกม
- ปรับปรุงระบบการเซนเซอร์สีเลือดไม่ถูกต้อง
- แก้ไขบัคการทำงานของทักษะ "ตัวรับพิเศษ" (Special Receptor) เมื่อทำงานมากกว่า 1 ครั้งแล้วเกิดอาการเสียงบัค
- ปรับปรุงการแสดงผลของข้อความในเกม
ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วยเช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
Changed files in this update