Tracy and Lisa are almost here

Yes, finally we're ready with the STEAM build!

We need to test it a little bit and I expect that we'll be ready with the release next week.

June 9th would be the day when Tracy and Lisa will arrive with the amazing expansion.

We’ve spent several weeks testing every aspect of the gameplay, implementing a lot of tiny changes in order to elevate the game experience to the highest possible level. Together with the well knows scenes from WGW expansion and new awesome additions called WILD WEEKENDS we believe to develop the most complete and enjoyable adventure ever.

BASE VERSION 680 static images + 60 sex animations

THIS EXPANSION additional 500 static images + over 90 sex animations

Tracy’s wildest side is there for you to encourage, or discourage. Will you encourage her fantasy about being with more than one man at a time? Will you take control of her and only let her do what you want her to do? When Tracy reunites with an old friend at the cabin, will you put him in his place, willingly share Tracy with him, or let Tracy and him treat you like a cuckold? The choices are up to you.

And now Lisa is hornier than ever before. Together with Sandy, she is ready to be more and more daring in trying to seduce you, bolder and bolder. If you decide to start a sexual relationship with Lisa you can keep it going on and on, fucking her all over the house while keeping a look out for Tracy.

On the weekends, when Tracy is away, there are amazing new possibilities for interactions with her. Invite her to the gym, go shopping, play with her by the pool or even take her to the bed you share with your wife. Do you want to be true to Tracy, or do everything and anything behind her back? It’s up to you.

Justin’s task is much more complicated than before – Can he keep everyone happy? Does he even want to? The temptations are everywhere, for everyone.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1550600/Living_with_Temptation_1__REDUX/