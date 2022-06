More fixes for the latest Stable build! Look forward to the fixes and updates currently in Beta, there's great stuff in there~

Size: 208 KBs

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixes random crashes during new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to

ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties