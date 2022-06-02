It's almost been a month since the early access. The game is still progressing. Hope we are making it better and better! The following are the updates for this time.

New chapter: East Archipelago

The wrath of Pāpaka brought chaos. It's the best time for pirates and dark fiends. The fearless heroes once again embark on their journey.

The new story chapter is set in the East Archipelago. The more challenging battles are waiting.

Achievement

We added a lot more achievements this time.

New skin for ship

Dragon Boat Festival is coming. The timing couldn't be better.

Bug fix

Found some bugs, and fixed them.

Please wait for a while, hope you all have a great voyage in Myrihyn.