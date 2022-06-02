Patch - 0.92.11-13

Apologies for the various small glitches from last weekends update. I switch quite a lot of systems to make things smoother overall, but still ended up breaking some small things along the way. I've issues various patches since then to bring eveything back to normal!

Thanks for the support.

Fixed tutorial not starting properly when starting the game for the first time.

Fixed issues with collisions not registering sometimes on the NEXT panel at the end of a level.

Fixed issues with collisions not registering when using the PADWORK modifier.

Fixed some translation issues in various areas.