 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crazy Kung Fu update for 2 June 2022

Patch - 0.92.11-13

Share · View all patches · Build 8857493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Apologies for the various small glitches from last weekends update. I switch quite a lot of systems to make things smoother overall, but still ended up breaking some small things along the way. I've issues various patches since then to bring eveything back to normal!
Thanks for the support.

  • Fixed tutorial not starting properly when starting the game for the first time.
  • Fixed issues with collisions not registering sometimes on the NEXT panel at the end of a level.
  • Fixed issues with collisions not registering when using the PADWORK modifier.
  • Fixed some translation issues in various areas.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link