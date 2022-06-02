P&C Beta Update: 02.06.22

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Enjoy Sphinx's new scene and let me know if the "black screen of death" (maps going black, crash following soon after) still happens to you after this build!

PUZZLING!



Size: 238.7 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Sphinx Princess NSFW Animation #1 added

ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Sphinx Princess

ːswirliesː Reworked choice windows size and placement all around the game

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Bitmaps are now disposed of every few map transfers, this should prevent the "black map of death" bug

ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes happening on new day calculations

ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to

ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties