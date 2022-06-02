 Skip to content

Princess & Conquest update for 2 June 2022

P&C Beta Update: 02.06.22

Build 8857467 · Last edited by Wendy

Enjoy Sphinx's new scene and let me know if the "black screen of death" (maps going black, crash following soon after) still happens to you after this build!

PUZZLING!

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Sphinx Princess NSFW Animation #1 added
ːswirliesː Reworked CG scene with new animation: Sphinx Princess
ːswirliesː Reworked choice windows size and placement all around the game

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Bitmaps are now disposed of every few map transfers, this should prevent the "black map of death" bug
ːswirliesː Fixed random crashes happening on new day calculations
ːswirliesː Fixed Lina not being in Faun Tavern at times she's supposed to
ːswirliesː Fixed the Kingdom Calendar being out of sync with Tea Parties

