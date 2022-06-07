Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Content Update v0.7.0

Dear Protectors of the Light,

No longer will you need to fear every Death Night expecting it to be your last, cowering behind your defences and awaiting to see where the Nightmares will come from, only for them to choose the path less travelled and sneak past you to decimate your Keep.

The Light has bestowed upon each Faction the Watchtower building, to ensure you are prepared for each Death Night. This building shows the direction from which the ravenous horde will come from. Within its large radius a path will appear to give you an indication of where to place your defences, there is a limit of 2 structures that can be built, so place them wisely.

With each new and exciting addition to Age of Darkness, previous save files may not always be compatible with each update, with this in mind we have added in Save Game Error Handling. If a save file is not compatible with the latest update, an error message will clearly appear on the file.

We are aware that there may be some bugs hiding in the darkness that we might not have found and fixed. This is because we are preparing for something exciting that you have all been waiting for.. Multiplayer! As we have been hard at work on it, there has been some code added in to support Multiplayer that may cause some unforeseen problems.

While the Nightmare corruption is taking more of a toll on the land, the further out you venture the Veil continues to poison all that is good in the world. Keep your villagers safe and continue to prepare your loyal armed forces for what is to come, may there be many victories on your horizon!

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Improvements

New Building: Watchtower

New Feature: Visible Land Corruption

New Feature: Save Game Error Handling

Localisation for New Features

Additional Changes

Lightning tutorial panel triggers once the Death Night fog rolls in.

Updated Point of Interest art indicative of reward tiers.

Updated ‘Attack Speed’ to ‘Attack Time’ on Unit hoverboxes to better reflect the stat.

UI added to Training Hall to show it has been boosted by the Trade Bazaar.

Updated the Keep description.

Triage Tent moved to the ‘Other’ category in the Resources Panel.

Autosaves box will automatically be ticked when loading in a save.

Added text highlighting to Vizargo and Aelis’ descriptions.

UI Improvements on Custom difficulty screen to stop text overlapping in Non-English languages.

Crashes

Fixed a crash that would occur when Aelis remains the only one that can be selected with F2.

Fixes & Changes

Fixed an issue where Nightmares would not roam during the night.

Fixed an issue where players could not animation-cancel Pikemen.

Fixed an issue where Queen's Rage can't be cast using the hotkey after loading in a save.

Fixed an issue where Units would play the wrong animations after loading in a save.

Fixed an issue where the Hero doesn't move after loading in a save after upgrading on Forgiving and Horrific difficulties.

Fixed an issue where Units would lose their Faction modifiers after loading in a save.

Fixed an issue where Buildings would be built with the wrong banner after loading in a save.

Fixed an issue where having all Units in groups except for the Hero, will display the Hero as an enemy when they are selected with F2.

Fixed an issue where a Unit could get stuck after being ejected from a tower.

Fixed an issue where a Training Hall being constructed would charge gold for a Unit if it’s in a control group with a built Training Hall that is training a Unit.

Fixed an issue where moving the camera using the Mini-Map will highlight the Buildings AOE that is behind the Mini-Map.

Fixed an issue where a green circle would appear on the Mini-Map after loading in a save file.

Fixed an issue where Burster’s VFX trails were observable in unlit areas.

Fixed an issue where construction dust VFX would appear around buildings when loading in a save.

Fixed an issue where fire VFX would stay on screen after using fire arrows.

Fixed an issue where the yellow Rally Point line from Training Hall would appear under the food crops.

Fixed an issue where wounded Nightmares would have flickering health bars above them.

Fixed an issue where the Building Units icon above the Training Hall stays after all Units have finished training.

Fixed an issue where the scroll buttons would disappear if 2 or more Buildings of the same type are in a control group.

Fixed an issue where ‘Point of Interest Captured’ text would stay on screen after capturing a POI.

Fixed an issue when cancelling a Hero Ability, the action grid slot would stay highlighted.

Fixed an issue where stone and iron resources were showing the incorrect value after selling a quarry.

Fixed an issue where the incorrect voice line will play on completion of Workshop Research advancements.

Fixed an issue where using the hotkey to remove villagers from a selected Resource Building would remove it from a random Building.

Fixed an issue where the game would not display on a third monitor.

Fixed an issue where the Heroes statistics panel would not scale correctly on a 1280x960 resolution setting.

Fixed an issue where 'Nightmare Fuel’ would overlap with the UI on the Blessings pop up in Polish.

Fixed an issue where the Crystal Scout Blessing icon overlaps the name in Polish.

Fixed an issue where the Motivated Layman Blessing text overlaps the icon in Polish and German.

Fixed an issue where ‘Press desired input’ Text is overlapping with the UI in French.

Fixed an issue where ‘Select Faction’ on the Hero select screen is not localised in non-English languages.

Fixed an issue where the Hardship description would overlap the UI bounds in German.

Known Issues

A fix for these issues will come in a future update.

On some occasions the first arrow fired by an archer will appear as a Fire Arrow despite the player not having Fire Arrows unlocked.

On some occasions Spitters may not move or respond to player units.

[*} Vizargo’s Veiled Coil ability can sometimes linger on the ground.

[*} Vizargo’s Veiled Coil ability can sometimes linger on the ground. Aelis’ Queen’s Rage ability can sometimes linger on the ground and on units.

Glowing Nightmares can stack on a Death Night.

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

AoD Social Links:

AoD Discord - Join our official Discord server

AoD Website - Official Website & Blog

Twitter - Follow us at AOD_FinalStand

Facebook - Like Our Facebook Page

Reddit - Join the r/Age of Darkness: Final Stand community

YouTube - Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel

Have a question about the game? We have a handy FAQ we’ve posted on the Steam forums that you can view. If your question hasn’t been answered there, we’ll be doing our best to keep up with questions here, on the forums and our Discord server.

Speaking of which, you can also chat with our team and ask them questions on our official Discord server here!

Age of Darkness: Final Stand