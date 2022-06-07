Patch Notes 3.287.4

Celestial Forge is waiting for adventurers looking for a challenge. In addition, you can now use Crafting - more about Crafting in our latest Crafting Dev Diary. Below you will find all the changes made in Card Hunter.

Celestial Forge Content

30 new player cards (Cards Preview)

115 new player equipment items

1 new treasure item

3 new costumes (available for purchase at Cuthbert's)

2 new high-level treasure hunts

10+ new monsters

Celestial Forge chest shop

Campaign Changes

Cardstock II Secret Preview now unlocks The Hidden Celestial Path

Ascent at Celestial Forge now unlocks Return to Caverns of Chaos, even if you haven't beaten Caverns of Chaos

Return to Caverns of Chaos level increased to 25

Loot Fairy can now visit The Hidden Celestial Path. They cannot visit Ascent at Celestial Forge.

Balance Changes

Vengeance now only triggers if 3 or more damage is dealt

Martyr Blessing now only triggers if 2 or more damage is dealt

Elven Maneuvers now only triggers if 2 or more damage is dealt. Duration increased to 3, filter depth increased to 4.

Shifting Block now draws a card (after applying the form)

Acid Leak now only places acid under enemies

Bless now targets up to 3 contiguous tiles (like Wall of Fire)

All Out Attack now removes Penetrating & Unblockable, and adds Easy to Block 3

Perplexing Ray is now Arcane

Lycanthropic Form’s armor no longer protects against fire damage

Vampiric Form has a new effect: “Add Penetrating to any Unholy Melee attack you play.”

Ethereal Form: effect changed to Armor 2 against Melee

Monstrous Hide no longer protects against fire damage

Howl no longer heals

Boo!: can now target from the front. Discards target’s oldest Attack instead of attaching Fright. Creates Panic in target's hand if used from behind. Range reduced to 3.

Crusher: damage buff increased from 2->3.

Ready to Strike: now deals 5 damage with no die roll.

Panic: now limited to a range of 6.

Ethereality: effect changed to 4+, cushion Melee damage to 1.

Vampiric Form card pool altered: Impaler, Lunging Drain, Spear Of Darkness, Enervating Touch, Sneaky Bloodsuck, Consuming Touch, Swarm Of Barts, Create Of The night, Prowl, Vampire's Kiss

Ethereal Form card pool altered: Dastardly Curse, Arcane Curse, Unholy Curse, Teleport Self, Acid Jet, Hover, Beam Of Hate, Repulsive Cone, Boo!, Creature Of The Night

Lycanthropic Form card pool altered: Frenzy Aura, Bite, Lunging Bite, Vicious Thrust, Mighty Charge, Mad Dog, Monstrous Hide, Creature Of The Night, Prowl

Ancient Grudge: damage increased from 0->3. Instead of dealing additional damage based on the number of cards in the user’s discard pile, it now attaches Curses to the target based on the number of cards in the user’s discard pile. For 7+ discarded cards, it attaches a random Handicap Curse. For 14+, it also attaches Unholy Curse. For 21+, it also attaches Dastardly Curse. Attachments occur before the card’s damage, so the Unholy and Dastardly Curses apply to and trigger from Ancient Grudge’s damage.

Bug Fixes