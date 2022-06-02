

2.9.8.0 Update:

What's new:

Tavern:

The tavern in Ironstone city is now open. You can go there at night. In the tavern, you will hear some daily talking of important characters. And also, you can play the Threaml.

Threaml:

A Kind of compete and puzzle card game, which is popular in Ironstone city at this time. Each of the two parties need to draw three cards out of seven, in order to control the territories.

The territories will give different powers to matched card. Every character has his own way to play the card. Try hard and win. If not, don't be discouraged. After all it's just a card game in a tavern.

Updates of the portraits:

Nelson(Costume √)

Carrol(Costume √)

Nadd - Armor of the Guardians(Costume √)

Hammer

Reginhart(Ending)

Bug fixed and optimization：

Repair and optimization of the Save

Now it functions better. The options with a countdown will not trigger the ESC menu during the game.

The wrong type of dialog box will not show up during loading.

The bug of display of the view during loading is fixed.

*There will still be some chinese after loading the file.

Better performing of the script

Some Background music has been added.

A better animation of the transportation in the room of reality.

The wrong performing and dialog box type has been corrected.

Better sound effect.

Script logic improved

Some other chapters have been changed based on the chapter Tavern.

A better UI:

Loading interface is added.

Saving interface is added.

Errors of translation of the gallery are corrected.

A staff list is added to the opening.

A global sound control is added.

The chapter which has been experienced will be saved in the storyline.

A new spot Periphery has been added into the map of Walking.

Some other problems:

The Game cannot be saved when meeting Kasa for the first time. Fixed~

It doesn't change the scene of the mill to the scene in the mill. Fixed~