MASSIVE BUG FIXES + Glipbop Synthesizing & more

SO many bugs have been fixed within this update, massive thanks to the community members for helping find them!

There is also some new content in this patch, but nothing too major as it is all precursors to the larger Dimensional Rift update (next update) (It was originally going to be this update, but the bugs took priority. )

Fixes:

Fixed the biggest bug where users were losing galaxy boost values after prestiging under very particular circumstances.

Fixed many bugs related to daily tasks. (They all can be completed now)

Improved the scaling of daily tasks, and now it properly utilizes the galaxy buff.

Fixed being able to receive negative holy thread from a task bug.

Fixed how you were able to receive duplicate "loved managers" within the zap area.

(Players have been given Holy-Thread if they encountered this issue).

Made it so Galaxy boost values do not refresh upon closing/opening.

Upgrade owned tracker fixed. (this includes everything that used it)

many extra prestige-related adjustments, as well as save-file cleanup.

Many checks have been set in place to fix negative/corrupted values.

New Stuff:

Added a Glipbop Synthesizer which for now is placed within the Research Lab .

which for now is placed within the . Added the ability to unlock dimensional rifts.

Added the temporary dimensional rift screen and window.

(NOTE: The usage of these rifts will be coming in the following content update).

Altered Stuff:

Added a MAX value for task rewards galaxy boost. As well as improved its effectiveness.

Reduced the number of rugs it takes for certain objectives.

Removed the Watch AD task from the task rotation.

Removed rerolls for tasks, for now.

Decreased Galaxy Reroll Costs

Removed the Galaxy values refresh button.

There were likely many many more adjustments within this update that are not listed as well :)

Major thanks to everyone for dealing with these issues, the game is getting better and better every hour! And special thanks to Raynbock for helping in finding many major bugs.

Lot's of new content is in the works!!