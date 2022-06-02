 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nayuta no Kiseki: KAI update for 2 June 2022

Patch Release Notice (6/2)

Share · View all patches · Build 8857065 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The bug preventing changes to controller button settings from taking effect has been fixed.
With this update, any action can now be set to each button. When changing the button settings, please ensure that all actions required for gameplay are taken into account before launching the game.

Changed depots in daily branch

View more data in app history for build 8857065
Depot 1732391
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link