The bug preventing changes to controller button settings from taking effect has been fixed.
With this update, any action can now be set to each button. When changing the button settings, please ensure that all actions required for gameplay are taken into account before launching the game.
Nayuta no Kiseki: KAI update for 2 June 2022
Patch Release Notice (6/2)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
