Patch v.0.4.2.A

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---
• Rogue's Blood Pact skill essence cost reduced to zero
• Reduced XP level costs significantly to reduce grinding at higher levels
• Reduced the value of gladiator power scores to line up with the new XP system
• You now gain still gain XP rewards when fighting Regional Champions lower level than you
• Increased essence recovery on rest
• Reduced essence cost of using skills
---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------
- Added a Back Button to 'Ready To Go' panel on Title Screen if not 'ready to go'
- Restored missing Doomtrek portal picture at the battle caravan
- Fixed missing portrait icons for Eldor Hathians and Sagan Blobs
- Fixed a bug where some superior potions did not provide the correct buff
- Fixed a bug where some female species gladiators had limited height selection options
- Fixed a bug where you could not reach the towns of Helmguard or Arkmagius
- Fixed a bug where Arkmagius Arena showed Emperor Cygnus as champion instead of the assigned Regional Champion
- Fixed a missing string in the Kaliedopope's name tag
- Fixed an exploit where gladiators gained stars instead of losing when entering Doomtrek
portal (lol)
- Fixed a bug where gladiators kept getting extra talent points from items on level up
- New enemy gladiators are now generated each time you leave town for the overworld.
---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------
- Fixed a bug in inventory panel where clicking an item higher than your level would grey out the button so you couldn't equip your regular items until your exited and returned to the panel
