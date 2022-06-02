Patch v.0.4.2.A

---- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Rogue's Blood Pact skill essence cost reduced to zero

• Reduced XP level costs significantly to reduce grinding at higher levels

• Reduced the value of gladiator power scores to line up with the new XP system

• You now gain still gain XP rewards when fighting Regional Champions lower level than you

• Increased essence recovery on rest

• Reduced essence cost of using skills

---- MISC FIXES AND CHANGES --------

Added a Back Button to 'Ready To Go' panel on Title Screen if not 'ready to go'

Restored missing Doomtrek portal picture at the battle caravan

Fixed missing portrait icons for Eldor Hathians and Sagan Blobs

Fixed a bug where some superior potions did not provide the correct buff

Fixed a bug where some female species gladiators had limited height selection options

Fixed a bug where you could not reach the towns of Helmguard or Arkmagius

Fixed a bug where Arkmagius Arena showed Emperor Cygnus as champion instead of the assigned Regional Champion

Fixed a missing string in the Kaliedopope's name tag

Fixed an exploit where gladiators gained stars instead of losing when entering Doomtrek

portal (lol)

Fixed a bug where gladiators kept getting extra talent points from items on level up

New enemy gladiators are now generated each time you leave town for the overworld.

---- SHOP FIXES CHANGES------