New update and the WAR LOOT event in Hired Ops.

Mercenaries!

We're happy to announce a new big update 1.0.3151 in Hired Ops, featuring a daily reward system, clan supplies, and a new map PARKSIDE.

Along with the update begins the new operation WAR LOOT. Complete contracts and win games to gain operation points and earn unique rewards such as reward weapons, as well as a chance to get other unique weapons.

The operation will be active until July 10, 2022.





List of changes:

Disabled the server list, fixed the issue with finding players through matchmaker.

Added a daily reward system. The reward value increases with each start of the game. The counter doesn’t reset if you skip a day.

Added Clan Supplies for clans - by completing clan contracts, you receive supply crates, similar to Mercenary Supplies. Clan members with access to clan progression can activate special weekly deliveries that unlock access to clan crates with special weapons inside. Rewards change sequentially every week.

The current list of rewards is:

Masterkey crate - main reward: Serbu Shorty shotgun;

Ranger crate - main reward: M40 sniper rifle;

Judge crate - main reward: Old Judge revolver shotgun;

Sandman crate - main reward: MP5SDX submachine gun;

Lightning crate - main reward: AN-94 assault rifle;

Defender crate - main reward: Enforcer machine pistol;

Vihlop crate - main reward: VSSK sniper rifle.

The Medical unit in clan bases is replaced by the Supply Center - upgrade this building to receive discounts on the activation of special supplies.

Added voiceover while using gadgets.

Consumables:

Stimulant (Stormtrooper), Blocker injector (Scout) - increased equipment cost to 80, increased repurchase time to 80 seconds.

Perks:

Iron health (Stormtrooper, Destroyer): reduced base health bonus to 5;

Toxin (Sniper): reduced base intoxication bonus to 2 seconds;

Thermal charge (Scout): reduced burning duration bonus of the affected target to 0.5 seconds per grade;

Improved stimulant (Scout): changed the recoil reduction bonus with the active stimulant. Now the base bonus is 15% and 3% per grade.

Weapons:

Added a mechanic of counting the cartridge in the chamber for weapons with tactical reload (considering the features of the real weapons).

SMGs - increased the range of most the submachine guns;

Evo3 - increased the damage to 39;

Sawed-off - increased the optimal distance to 10 and maximum distance to 20;

XCEED - increased the aiming speed;

HCAR - increased the penetration to 80, increased the mobility to 42, increased the aiming and sprint recovery speed;

SA58 - increased the damage to 54;

PDR-C - increased the reload speed to 81;

HK416c - increased the optimal distance to 45 and maximum distance to 90;

HK417 - increased the mobility to 40;

SR2M - increased the penetration to 70, increased the damage to 43, increased the reload speed to 75;

X95 - increased the damage to 41, increased the stability, increased the reload speed to 76;

UZI - increased the damage to 36, increased the mobility to 75, increased the stability and hip fire accuracy;

G18 - increased the damage to 34, increased the stability;

M40 - added tactical reload;

VSS - added tactical reload and weapon inspect, remade all animations;

Saiga 12 - added tactical reload;

DE - added tactical reload, increased the rate of fire to 34, adjusted the overall weapon behavior;

SW - increased the penetration to 80.

Ammo:

RIP - reduced penetration penalty to 15%, added 10% damage bonus;

Match - reduced penetration penalty to 15%;

Slidecase - reduced reload speed bonus to 8%.

Added new ammo:

Vampire - assault rifle ammo for KIBA reputation level 5;

Nightfall - assault rifle and LMG ammo for RTW reputation level 5;

Surefire - assault rifle ammo for TIS reputation level 2.

Other: