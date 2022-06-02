[Update] Crossout 0.13.70. Brawl festival



A new brawl festival begins in Crossout! And, just in time for this event, the Ravens returned to the Valley and reopened their pavilion. Earn talers in the festival brawls and craft unique parts, cosmetic items, and the long-awaited parts with pre-determined upgrades!



Brawl Festival in Crossout



We invite everyone to take part in the new brawl festival! We have prepared 19 brawls for this event: from classic PvP battles with pre-determined armoured cars to modes with their own unique gameplay features.

The brawl festival will last from June 2 to July 10 inclusive.

Every 2 days from the start of the event, one new brawl will be available to you.

In the “Storm warning” brawl, you can complete the “Lord of the storm” challenges (from Rookie to Expert) that were previously unavailable. At the end of the festival, the challenge will become temporarily unavailable again.

You can also complete the “One-man army” challenges (from Rookie to Expert) in the following brawls: “Sapper”, “TOW”, “Mosquitoes!” and “Kaiju”. At the end of the festival, the challenge will become temporarily unavailable again.

Brawl schedule:

June 2 — 3: “Wheels of fortune”.

June 4 — 5: “Big races”.

June 6 — 7: “Annihilation”.

June 8 — 9: “Rockets”.

June 10 — 11: “Kaiju”.

June 12 — 13: “Drone racing”.

June 14 — 15: “Rippers”.

June 16 — 17: “Knight tournament”.

June 18 — 19: “Storm warning”.

June 20 — 21: “Grenade launchers”.

June 22 — 23: “Long time ago...”

June 24 — 25: “Sea battle”.

June 26 — 27: “For the Emperor!”.

June 28 — 29: “Rocket welcome”.

July 30 — 1: “Artillery”.

July 2 — 3: “TOW”.

July 4 — 5: “Sapper”.

July 6 — 7: “Drone combat”.

July 8 — 10: “Mosquitoes!”

Special daily challenges

During the Festival, you will have access to 3 daily challenges. For completing them, you will receive “Engineer badges” and talers.

Finish 1 game in the Brawl festival.

Take the prize place in the Brawl festival once.

Take the prize place in the Brawl festival twice.

Raven Pavilion



The Ravens are back in the Wasteland just in time for the start of the Brawl festival! They have reopened their famous pavilion and encourage those who will prove themselves in battle.

Throughout the Brawl festival, a special workbench “Raven Pavilion” will be available in the game.

Survivors will be able to produce unique parts and cosmetic items of the Ravens and the Knechte, as well as the upgraded versions of certain parts with pre-determined upgrades.

You will need resources, additional parts and talers for crafting.

Talers can be earned in all brawls of the festival. After the end of the event, all unused talers badges will be withdrawn without the option to exchange them.

Recipes for upgraded parts will appear on the workbench gradually, according to the schedule. After its appearance, the recipe will be available all the time, until the end of the event. You can always check the current schedule of recipes for upgraded parts on the workbench.

Eater of souls (Deluxe edition)



All players who buy the pack get the “Copperhead stadium” garage as a gift!

Unique armoured car: “Eater of souls”;

New weapon of epic rarity: “Varun”;

New frontal wheel: “Sabbath” (4 pcs.);

Unique character portrait: “Alva”;

Unique paint cans;

4000 in-game coins.

Additionally, the player receives:

Unique background and logo for profile customization;

Unique decor: “Raven’s eye” (2 pcs.);

Unique hologram: “Soaring soul”;

A set of stickers;

Access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 55.

The Arbiter’s daughter has been drawn to the otherworldly since she was a child, but her father taught her only to drive and shoot, with the hope of making Alva his own bodyguard in the future. The Firestarters offered a compromise: they recognized the girl’s potential and took her with them, continuing not only to nurture her cruelty but also providing her with occult knowledge. However, the shamans soon cast the young witch out for her different view of their ideology: while fire was the most important element for them, Alva drew her strength from death. She believed that by killing a man in a fair fight, one could take away the power of the defeated.

For years Alva wandered through the woods, communicating with spirits and searching for her destiny, until eventually she stumbled upon an abandoned armoured car in a cave in the swamp. The young woman decided that the vehicle was inhabited by an ancient raven spirit named Kutkh, who needed to absorb souls in order to live. The witch was able to start the car and returned to her father, who immediately offered Alva to become his bodyguard. Such cooperation was beneficial for everyone: the attempts on Petrolium’s life happened quite often, and Alva with her armoured vehicle were eager to kill.

Attention! The pack will be available until July 3, 23:59 GMT!

Eater of souls

Unique armoured car: “Valley doctor”;

New weapon of epic rarity: “Varun”;

New frontal wheel: “Sabbath” (4 pcs.);

Unique character portrait: “Alva”;

Unique paint can;

1500 in-game coins.

Additionally, the player receives:

Access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 55.

Eater of souls (Lite edition)

Unique armoured car: “Nestling”;

New weapon of epic rarity: “Varun”;

New frontal wheel: “Sabbath” (4 pcs.);

A paint can;

Access to new structural parts;

Maximum number of parts increased to 35.

Attention! The pack will be available until July 3, 23:59 GMT!



New Garage: “Copperhead” stadium

A panorama of the garage can be viewed here.

The garage is awarded to all players who have purchased the deluxe edition of the “Eater of souls” pack.

In addition to the standard car vehicle testing and range building areas, the range has a full-fledged race track and target shooting range.

Other

The amount of places where a player’s car could potentially get stuck in the environment objects on the “Wrath of Khan” map has been reduced.

Improved collision models for rocket systems in the “Old town” map. Now projectiles will correctly fly through those places that don’t have any visual obstacles for them.

Improved a number of in-game icons, buttons and windows.

Now all holograms have a sound that is played when they are shut down.

Added 2 new music tracks specially for the Festival brawls: Go!; Birthday.



Added TAA (temporal anti-aliasing) — a new anti-aliasing technology. You can learn more about this change from our announcement. The technology replaces all MSAA anti-aliasing options. FXAA and SMAA technologies are still available in the game. Also, when this type of anti - aliasing is enabled, you can adjust its sharpness.

Reworked the physical and visual models of the machine gun “LM-54 Chord”.

Attention! The change can lead to an error in the assembled armoured vehicles if the models of the machine gun and adjacent parts overlap each other. In this case, it’s necessary to mount the machine gun differently.

Improved display of stickers in the storage.

Improved the physical model of the cabin “Cockpit”. New welding points were also added to the cabin.

Improved the physical model of the “Fukigayeshi” decor.

Improved activation and deactivation animations for built-in scopes and scope modules.

Now the hologram “Sword of Damocles” is activated only if the animation from the previous activation ended 5 or more seconds ago.

Fixed a bug where the “Sword of Damocles” hologram would activate after destroying enemy wheel drones.

Fixed a bug where the area damage from the “Yokai” projectile didn’t affect the mines of the “Kapkan”.

Fixed an issue where the “Render Scale” setting for “FidelityFX Super Resolution 1.0” technology became temporarily unavailable after changing the anti-aliasing technology.

Fixed a bug where falling into water in certain areas of the Syndicate garage would not lead to the destruction of the vehicle.

Changed the logic of the leviathans when shooting plasma emitters. Incorrect firing led to a decrease in the amount of damage dealt.

Fixed and optimized the calculation of physical parameters of an armoured car during part destruction, which led, among other, to a strong decrease in the flight altitude and mobility of hovers.

Now the weapon scopes ignore destructible objects.

Fixed a bug where charging the “Astraeus” weapon caused damage to vehicle parts, even if the shot was not fired.

Fixed a bug where flamethrower firing sounds could be cut off when pressing the fire key was pressed quickly in sequence in areas where there was an echo effect.

Improved the physical models of the “BC-17 Tsunami” and “CC-18 Typhoon” cannons. Now, in case they are mounted symmetrically, there are no issues with different rotation angles.

Fixed a number of text strings.

