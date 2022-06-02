New Hero Launch + Much More

Bhishma, the All Father is now a playable hero!

Ancient, noble, radiant - Bhishma is from a different era. Generations have passed by, but he endures.

Son of Ganga and a veteran commander, Bhishma controls the battlefield with healing, utility spells and AoE damage. He gets ever fiercer as the odds stack against him.

Feature additions:

Added 16 new neutral units across 3 different factions:

Nagas:

Residents of the underworld, the Nagas are fearsome to behold and dangerous to face. Once poisoned by their venom, their enemies lose the strength to fight back. Only a select few have entered their realms and lived to tell the tale.

Yakshas:

Travelers who fear the forest roads are right to do so lest they fall prey to the ghostly Yakshas, followers of Kubera. Mystic manipulators of death, Yakshas are terrifying creatures that can bring their slain allies back to life.

Assassins:

Swift and silent, Assassins are specialized in the art of killing. They look to take out enemies even before their presence is known on the battlefield.

Added New Card Properties:

Poison - Attacks reduce enemy damage by 1 (can stack)

Necromancy - On Deploy, revive the last ally who died

Self Revive - On first death, return to life with full health

Assassinate - Kill an enemy with 2hp or less on deploy

Updated quests to have easier targets and lower rewards, and adjusted for some incompatibility issues (certain hero-quest combinations were very hard to complete)

Added loading tips

Added a toggle to switch off vibrate on Android

Capped Dharma change after a ranked match at 25

Balance Changes:

Bheem:

Ghatotkatcha: Reduced soma cost to 9, down from 10 and increased health from 7 to 8.

Arjuna:

Reduced Lightning Bolt damage from 6 to 5.

Thunderstorm no longer stuns enemy hero (only Units). Fixed tooltip to mention Pierce.

Bug Fixes: