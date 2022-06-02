SPEARHEAD 1.02 updated

Hello, Commander!

Half a year has already passed.

It is the time when the early summer begins with the hot sun.

Let's hope this summer goes smoothly.

What's changed?

Additional mission information has been added for each character document.

Now it's easier to see what additional missions are.

Added indicator in-game.

It shows the current wave and the remaining wave.

In Preacher(Rebecca) stage, Reduced the saturation of the snowfield.

There was an issue where Mute (Watson)'s documents overlapped with the game start button.

It has been modified so that they are not pressed together.

In Primer(Alice) stage, Corrected the word 'minuate' to 'minute'.

(English version only) In the final report, there was a problem with 'Ale' introducing himself twice during the conversation with 'Ale'.

Edited to only say once.

Improved readability of additional reports.

Corrected the spelling of 'Roadmap'.

…Did you know?

Added resolution of 16:9, 16:10 aspect ratio.

Here is the list:

1024 600

1280 720

1280 800

1360 768

1366 768

1440 900

1600 900

1920 1080

1920 1200

2048 1152

2560 1440

2560 1600

*4:3 ratio could not be added due to limitations of my abilities and technical issues in the game.

What's next?

The next update goal is in June.

Add selectable aiming point

Add Steam Achievements

What about translation problems? Arcade mode??

There is no way to fix mistranslations and typos at this time.

Unfortunately, my English isn't very good, so it's difficult to fix it right now.

It became the only task where the promise was not kept.

I'm sorry.

Instead, i've kept the community forum open.

If there are wrong expressions or socially problematic content in the game

Please let me know through the forum.

If possible, i will fix it with every update.

Arcade mode is developing smoothly.

When it's fully playable, i'll let you know once again with a play video.

regards

Already, half of 2022 has passed.

The chaotic situation shows no sign of getting better.

Many people are discouraged by the uncertain future and give up their dreams.

The number of people who have lost the will to live is increasing because of their frustration.

But, let's not give up.

The pain of the present will be recorded as a fleeting moment and will become the foundation for a better future.

Let's pray for those who suffer and for each other.

**_'Although the world is full of suffering,

it is full also of the overcoming of it.'

Helen Keller_**

Always take care of yourself, and i hope to see you again in the next update.