【Playmeow】 Infinite choices and the onl you...⏳《 Rescuing You In The Infinite Loop 》 Released!! 🎯

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1778280/_/

🎯 Story 🎯

I was apprehensive about marrying Erisa, but I never hesitated or wavered.

I was sure that she was the one I wanted to be with for the rest of my life.

And yet, in the midst of the endless nightmare, my tender, sweet fiancée was left exposed to the abuse of other people—and things that could not be named.

I cried out from my heart, but it did not reach her ears. I could only watch her sink into the sea of desire, her inner self emptied by sexual pleasure and her body a vessel for an unknown existence.

“Who are you—I know you are not her!”

What kind of secrets lay on this island?

Was it divine mercy, or the devil's mischief?

No matter how many times I had to restart and repeat, I would take Erisa away from this script where her death was a fixed point…

Get away, get away, get away, get away, get away, get away, get away, get away, get away—

No matter how difficult, I would rescue Erisa!

🎯 Game Features 🎯

◇ 24 basic CGs, including more than 300 differentials

◇ Game text: 100,000

◇ Two main female characters and three secondary female characters

◇ A Cthulhu-style game with an infinite flow storyline

◇ Contains group sex, tentacles, and grotesque scenes

◇ Game endings: 2 types

✦ Upcoming ✦

