Update ver0.2.2

Thank you playing The Use of Life! We have updated the game to Ver. 0.2.2. Here are the bug fixes and changes.

[Changes]

Added a paralysis effect when paralyzed and unable to evade.

Added poison weakness to the Slime (Bandits' Hideout) and the Warrior Beetles (Forest of the Great Tree).

Increased the rate of "Take Down" moves done by the Warrior Beetles (Forest of the Great Tree)

Bug Fixes

Fixed typos.

Fixed a bug that cancelled the sword sheathing animation when using the spell incantation while the sword is sheathed.

Fixed a bug that occurred after defeating the hunting dog at Dawn Hill, where if you select the "Decide against it" option at the sniping point, the hunting dogs would respawn.

Fixed a bug where catching fish with magic at Arthus Ridge would not consume MP.

Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!

