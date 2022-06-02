Update ver0.2.2

Hello everyone,
Thank you playing The Use of Life! We have updated the game to Ver. 0.2.2. Here are the bug fixes and changes.
[Changes]
- Added a paralysis effect when paralyzed and unable to evade.
- Added poison weakness to the Slime (Bandits' Hideout) and the Warrior Beetles (Forest of the Great Tree).
- Increased the rate of "Take Down" moves done by the Warrior Beetles (Forest of the Great Tree)
Bug Fixes
- Fixed typos.
- Fixed a bug that cancelled the sword sheathing animation when using the spell incantation while the sword is sheathed.
- Fixed a bug that occurred after defeating the hunting dog at Dawn Hill, where if you select the "Decide against it" option at the sniping point, the hunting dogs would respawn.
- Fixed a bug where catching fish with magic at Arthus Ridge would not consume MP.
Thank you very much for supporting and playing The Use of Life!
