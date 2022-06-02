 Skip to content

Kid Hallow update for 2 June 2022

Sci-Fi Pack and Candy Quest, Now available!

Kid Hallow update for 2 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With a gigaton of big changes, the Sci-Fi Pack and Candy Quest are now here in Kid Hallow.

This free update adds over 150 new levels, an adventure mode to find them in, 3 new costumes, and a ton of new tiles, features, and weird insane interactions.

Maybe most interesting is a whole set of new abilities for all of the existing costumes, thanks to the Power Pill which can upgrade your costume. I mean, you want Santa to have a gatling gun, right?

Enough said - you can check out the many update videos that cover all the individual features if you want to see that, but I say just download and dive in! It's sci-fi time.

