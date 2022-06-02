Terminus - Update 0.9.5: Gun Shop and Gun Accessories

Hey everyone.

Update 0.9.5 is now live on the default branch! This update is a gun update. I added a new gun, 13 new gun accessories, and a new place related to guns. Many of you have commented on the limited use of guns compared to melee weapons. I hope this update increases the usefulness of firearms. In addition, I fixed bugs, improved performance, adjusted balance, and implemented UI features to improve the play experience, such as drag-and-dropping items.

I uploaded a short teaser to YouTube. Subscribe😘



I also started [Twitter](twitter.com/ingeongames). I hope to get a lot of interest from you! https://twitter.com/ingeongames

Many of you have helped me work on this version. Thanks to TF_ROADER, azy431, and SnowDove for the gun balancing and gun accessories ideas. Thanks to Uusmin for suggesting a gun shop. Thanks to Cyborg for the idea of auto-sorting books. And, thanks to HKPD and murlet for suggesting balancing doctor.

Many of you have given feedback, so I may miss mentioning some. I believe you understand. ;) Thank you very much to everyone who suggests ideas. Your feedback has been very helpful in improving the game. I am getting more and more help from you guys. I greatly appreciate you all for your participation and being with Terminus.

Have fun playing this version too, and please give me many reviews and suggestions!

Thank you.

- In-geon

Patch Notes

Art

Improved art of gun items.

Added gun images to depend on the attached gun accessories.

Made the flare effect appear smaller when using the suppressor.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where clicking quickly would allow you to go to other places while walking.

Fixed a bug where you could create a garden on a railroad track.

Fixed a bug where the AP used to Focus Dodge was not counted in the statistics.

Fixed a bug where some popups, such as debris removal and car repair popup, would close when clicked inside of it.

Fixed a visual bug where fences sometimes looked awkward.

Contents

Added a new place - Gun Shop.

Added a Guidebook for Gun Shop.

Added a new gun - Revolver.

Added 13 new gun accessories. (Pistol Suppressor, Rifle Suppressor, Choke, Full Choke, Angled Foregrip, Vertical Foregrip, 2x Scope, 4x Scope, 8x Scope, Iron Sight, Red Dot Sight, Holographic Sight, Laser Sight)

Gameplay

Removed 2 AP costs of Doctor’s First Aid and added 8 hours cooldown.

Changed Doctor’s First Aid Level 4 effect to cooldown reduction.

Changed Pistol base accuracy from 30% to 60% and range from 4 to 3.

Changed Rifle base accuracy from 45% to 40% and damage from 4.5-5.5 to 4-4.8.

Changed Shotgun base accuracy from 95% to 120% and damage change per distance from 40% to 50%.

Slightly increased the chance of finding Rifles and Shotguns.

Capped maximum hit rate bonus to 100% when you are closer to zombies than range.

Strength stat now gives a maximum 50% bonus when clearing debris.

Added a non-repairable option to Makeshift Knives.

Reduced the trade value of Makeshift Knives, Street Maps, and Umbrellas.

Changed the stats of some occupations. (Soldier health 1→2, Firefighter health 1→2, Doctor health 2→0, Driver dexterity 2→1)

Changed the order of some occupations. (Firefighter, Police officer, Doctor)

Added Painkillers to items you can find in Relief Supplies.

Help

Added a gun shop to the list of places in the help.

Localization

Improved file structure and code to better manage translations.

Performance

Improved rendering efficiency of some images to improve FPS.

Sound

Added sound effects when using Pistol and Rifle Suppressor.

Added attack sound effect of a Revolver.

Added sound effects for attaching/detaching gun accessories.

UI