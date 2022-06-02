Update on June 2, 2022

Dear friends, I have kept you waiting. The contents of this version are as follows:

1: The clothing strengthen mechanism has been modified, the original strengthen upper limit has been canceled, and the success rate will be reduced after each strengthen. However, please rest assured that the minimum success rate will not be 0; At the same time, the result of strengthen are changed from random value to fixed value;

2: The judgment method of "Owned" clothing in the "clothing atlas" has been modified. In the new version, if there is no clothing in the wardrobe and backpack, it will be judged as not acquired, so this will repair the bug in the previous version that destroys or strengthens the clothing, resulting in the confusion of "Owned" marks;

3: When acquiring a clothing, if the clothing has already been owned, it will be automatically converted into a clothing coupon instead of a crystal in the previous version. At the same time, the way of exchanging clothes in the "Clothing atlas" has also been changed from the original 500 gold coins to using a garment coupon, so it will no longer be bothered by get a owned clothing;

4: The auditory perception of the enemy has been modified. When the princess approaches the enemy behind her back, if she sounds footsteps, the enemy will appear warning signs, and the warning progress will increase with the princess continuing to sound footsteps. If the princess immediately stops making sounds, the warning signs will disappear, which will avoid the embarrassment of the enemy turning around without warning when the princess approaches the enemy behind her back;

5: The random generation of "sword gift" skill is cancelled, and it can be selected by the player himself;

6: The AI of the enemy is optimized. The enemy will no longer automatically lock the player when attacking. If the princess is flexible enough, they may hit the wrong direction;

7: Added the function of level up point reset. If you are not satisfied with the distributed point, you can reset it;

8: Added the FX effect of princess's footstep when moving;

9: Added expression to the princess; (at present, only blinking and attacking expression are available, it will gradually increase in the future)

10: The setting option of adjusting the angle of view sensitivity is added;

11: The image setting function in the game has been refined. Now you can have more setting options according to your computer configuration;

12: The princess finally learned to swim;

13: The road of revenge is released;

14: Added 18 new clothes;

By the way, the next update is planned in the last week of June. There are three main tasks:

1: Increase the kind number of avenging events

2: Add new clothes

3: Add a new hairstyle

And so,have a good gaming time.