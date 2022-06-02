-Fixed an issue regarding a certain train conductor and a hatch [you would reintroduce yourself to her]
(To avoid breaking saves, this issue cannot be fixed in a savestate prior to this patch, the game will not stalemate from this issue, but it's just weird seeing the train conductor reappear. Regardless this is an issue that can now be considered solved, and won't repeat itself.)
Shardlight update for 2 June 2022
Shardlight v2.1 - The Train Conductor Who Could.
