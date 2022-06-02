 Skip to content

Shardlight update for 2 June 2022

Shardlight v2.1 - The Train Conductor Who Could.

Share · View all patches · Build 8855600 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed an issue regarding a certain train conductor and a hatch [you would reintroduce yourself to her]
(To avoid breaking saves, this issue cannot be fixed in a savestate prior to this patch, the game will not stalemate from this issue, but it's just weird seeing the train conductor reappear. Regardless this is an issue that can now be considered solved, and won't repeat itself.)

Changed files in this update

Shardlight Content Depot 336131
  • Loading history…
Shardlight Linux Depot 336132
  • Loading history…
Shardlight OSX Depot 336133
  • Loading history…
