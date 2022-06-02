All Alone with Mannie is available Now!

Hello, everyone! I know it's been a while since I post anything, but now I am excited to tell you guys that All Alone with Mannie is now available to play!

Thank you, guys, so much for being patient. I really appreciate it. I'll make sure I don't do something like this in the future EVER again.

Next time I won't give out a release date until I'm 100% sure the game is complete and polished out, so that people won't get disappointed or wondering what's going on with the game itself.

Next, I'll be talking about what I'll be doing later on in the future and what I'm going to do right now.

RIGHT NOW: I'm going to take a short little break as I am really exhausted after making this game for such a long time, Haha.

IN THE FUTURE: (In a week) I will be making minor bug fixes/changes towards the game and also, I'll be adding more content as well. For the small changes I will be adding possibly a new dialogue for the whole entire tape-recording session if players get to confused by it.

And I will also be adding a whispering voice mechanic where every time the player "dies" in the game, the voice will basically whisper on what you will have to do in order to progress. (Just because the tape recording is kinda too long and this is just the quickest way of fixing that)

For new content, I will be adding another mode to the game as well called "Mannie Mayhem" mode.

This is just harder version of the main game mechanic, and there will also be a surprise at the end of the game if you beat Mannie Mayhem.

With that being said, I hope you enjoy this small project that Me and my friend made, and I hope you have a good time with it. Thank you and have fun!

Oh, and also Happy Pride Month everyone! Be safe and love who you want to love!