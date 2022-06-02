Patch notes for v0.36

Hi there! The description of this one will be short but there's lots on it:

-I hate to mess with spoilers, so... there's changes regarding things that are possible on chapter 2.

-Changes on the train station that's on the first part of the runs.

-And, a funny prize for who tries to win the claw game

That's it for now. Next, there's lore content for chapters 2 to 4 that I'm working on. Hopefully, I will finish the full game lore in the next months, and move to just work on the existing parts of the game to make the runs better and more fun to play.

If you have any feedback, idea, word, ANYTHING, as always, please post here on Steam, or on our discord server at: https://discord.gg/xKDbh66ZW9

Cheers!