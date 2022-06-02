Hotfix 02.06.22

Good morning Mercenaries!

Thank you all for making LEAP's Early Access such a success! As promised we have a lot of updates to come and have been working tirelessly to get these changes made. Today we have some fixes implemented in this build as followed:

We've identified some performance-related issues on nvidia cards using dx12 configurations and have switched the game configuration over to dx11 in order to keep frame rates consistent.

There have been changes to some weapon balancing fixes in Special Operations mode on the incendiary rifle, plasma launcher, rocket launcher

We’ve also made improvements to some AI in Special Operations mode

And the rest have been balancing, performance improvements, and some crash fixes as well.

Thank you all for your support, we're committed to making this game the best! If you have any issues at all, please feel free to let us know by LEAPing into our Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/leap