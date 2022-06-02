02.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3
Additions
- Now, you can see skill recipes on character selection panel via clicking skills
- Character select panel now show craftable skills too
- Hints added to lobby
- 22 New Achievements Added
- New Boss Added
- 1 Skill Added to Knight
Changes
- Knight is now automatic like other characters
- Dash Ghost and Dash Speed no longer selectable for knight because knight dont have energy
- Now you can dash with the right mouse button too.
- They no longer appear in the skill selection screen if you have the maximum amount of health or energy
- Now Ally mobs will destroy after 60 seconds
- You can now collect exp while invisible
- Mob spawns increased on late game
Fixes
- FPS Drop fixes
- Lag reduced
- Your level is no longer displayed as 1 when a new player joins the game
- Your level is no longer displayed as 1 when you change the game language while in the game
- Sometimes teammate need revive text not showing up issue fixed
- Fixed an issue where your friend would always stay invisible on your screen
- Knight sword collision issue fixed
- When you try again passive skills not deactived bug fixed
