02.06.2022 Update Notes

Thank you very much to everyone who supports the development of the game, I try my best to present the most enjoyable game to you <3

Additions

Now, you can see skill recipes on character selection panel via clicking skills

Character select panel now show craftable skills too

Hints added to lobby

22 New Achievements Added

New Boss Added

1 Skill Added to Knight

Changes

Knight is now automatic like other characters

Dash Ghost and Dash Speed no longer selectable for knight because knight dont have energy

Now you can dash with the right mouse button too.

They no longer appear in the skill selection screen if you have the maximum amount of health or energy

Now Ally mobs will destroy after 60 seconds

You can now collect exp while invisible

Mob spawns increased on late game

Fixes