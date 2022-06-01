Server Release Notes 2022-06-01 Airlock Extravaganza, and a Giveaway!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Captains,

First off, we'd like to apologize for the delay in announcing this week’s event, you know the saying “when it rains, it pours” - it is that kind of week. We’re getting back on track and we hope to resume our normal cadence very soon. We appreciate your patience, and support.

Let’s start Players’ Month with something unusual ..: Airlock Extravaganza

From today, Wednesday, June 1, until Tuesday, June 7, respectively around noon ET, get 25% more Honor from crew dismissal.

We hope that you are enjoying the latest addition to the Star Trek franchise as much as we do, and that you’ll look forward to our giveaway!

Enterprise Pike Giveaway(not live yet)

We’re celebrating Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Players’ Month with the release of Enterprise Pike.

Tomorrow, Thursday, June 2, at 1am ET (5:00 UTC), you will be able to get:

a free copy from our giveaway pack that will be available in the Time Portal

three additional copies by participating in our special Endurance Objective Event

Both will be available until Friday, July 1. (1am ET/5:00 UTC for the Objective Event - around noon ET (16:00 UTC) for the giveaway pack)

Meditative T’Pol

Stats are now in line with what we intended them to be, you will notice a boost.

The apostrophe in T’Pol was changed to be consistent with the apostrophe that is generally used in game.

Thank you for playing,

The STAR TREK TIMELINES Team