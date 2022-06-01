Crystal Project Update: Version 1.2.2

New features:

New assist options has been added. Assist options can make certain aspects of Crystal Project easier or less time consuming. I encourage you to give the game a try before enabling any of these options, but if something is not for you, that's OK. Please feel free to make adjustments. Assist options can be accessed in game via the main menu under Options > More Options > Assist Options and they are tied to save data. Once an option is turned on, it cannot be turned back off.