Removed 'monthly' leaderboard and increased the global complete % leaderboard to 10 people.

Progress now can go up to 200% if you complete everything at double speed!

In-game timer for speedrunning is active (turn 'story mode' to OFF in options to enable in-game timer).

!!! Happy Squingling !!! And please leave a review if you enjoy Squingle.