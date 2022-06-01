Bug fixes June 1st 2022

Fixed one issue where the game could soft-lock after un-equipping your weapons at a campsite

Removed the belt & equipping part of the camping event. This was a left-over from a previous iteration of the game where you could only equip on campsites.

Gong Goon Boss now has the correct music and shows his title when you enter the room.

Fixed an issue where the Staff Maker would stick around after completing his quest (hungry for another taco probably)

Fixed an issue where the archeologist would keep requesting you build him a store, even after you had done so.

We are aware that there are still people experiencing issues with soft-locking and that we may not have covered all of those with this patch. If you run into one, please send your logs to us, it will help us tremendously in tracking down the underlying issue. Thank you for your help and patience!