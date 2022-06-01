 Skip to content

Across the Obelisk update for 1 June 2022

Hotfix v.0.8.7

Across the Obelisk update for 1 June 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, fast hotfix to solve some bugs that have been reported.

  • Fixed a bug with the Avoidance Collar Corrupted item that were adding random small weapon cards into the hero's deck.

  • Fixed a but that overwrited the Combat stats of a game in progress, if the Combat stats of an old game were opened (via Tome of Knowledge).

  • Fixed a visual glitch with the Tome of Knowledge appearing briefly on the screen when opening the game.

  • The "Escape" key will now close the Tome of Knowledge when it is opened.

  • Minor fixes here and there.

That's all for now. Remember to leave a review on steam, if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.

