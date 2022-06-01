Hotfix v.0.8.7

Share · View all patches · Build 8853802 · Last edited 1 June 2022 – 19:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, fast hotfix to solve some bugs that have been reported.

Fixed a bug with the Avoidance Collar Corrupted item that were adding random small weapon cards into the hero's deck.

Fixed a but that overwrited the Combat stats of a game in progress, if the Combat stats of an old game were opened (via Tome of Knowledge).

Fixed a visual glitch with the Tome of Knowledge appearing briefly on the screen when opening the game.

The "Escape" key will now close the Tome of Knowledge when it is opened.

Minor fixes here and there.

That's all for now. Remember to leave a review on steam, if you like the game, it helps us a lot.

As always, thanks to all of you for your support, feedback and understanding.