New expansion: Titandeath



“Let slip the dogs of war.”

– Domine Ex Venari, Legio Solaria Reaver

Build and command your very own Titan in the next major content expansion for The Horus Heresy: Legions, Titandeath! Check out the new trailer:



The Horus Heresy rages across the galaxy, and none are to be found wanting in the galactic-scale conflict. Titan Legions, often held back in reserve are now being let loose upon their foes. This will be represented by two new factions, one being the Loyalist Titan Legios, and the other being the Traitor Titan Legios. Six non-Legion factions will also be receiving new reinforcements to complement their strategies!

Are you ready to become a Princeps and harness the power of the God-Machines? Take a look at the latest blog post for all the information about the expansion.