“Beg not for the mercy you do not deserve.”

– Aurem Castigator, Legio Gryphonicus Warmaster

With the release of the new Titandeath Expansion, your favourite content creators will be trying their hand at becoming a Princeps of one of the mighty God-Machines.

Check out the Broadcast schedule here:

https://www.horusheresylegions.com/steam-broadcast-titandeath/