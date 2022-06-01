Stories are here: live new experiences with your community, or alone

Welcome Zones, Stories and Free Rides!
Select a mission, and live a scary experience with the help (or not) of your community with our Twitch integration.
You can also start a free ride in any zone to just chill
Changes this week:
- New zones (graveyard, zombie station and village)
- New Story system
- 3 new missions (1 for each zone)
- New free ride mode for each zone
- Correct stairs problem
- Add a timeout (time to destroy) on objects sent via twitch integration if not collected
- Add 2 weapons (brass knuckles and Negev)
- FPS optimization
