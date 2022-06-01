 Skip to content

Death Damnation update for 1 June 2022

Stories are here: live new experiences with your community, or alone

Build 8853621 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome Zones, Stories and Free Rides!

Select a mission, and live a scary experience with the help (or not) of your community with our Twitch integration.

You can also start a free ride in any zone to just chill

Changes this week:

  • New zones (graveyard, zombie station and village)
  • New Story system
  • 3 new missions (1 for each zone)
  • New free ride mode for each zone
  • Correct stairs problem
  • Add a timeout (time to destroy) on objects sent via twitch integration if not collected
  • Add 2 weapons (brass knuckles and Negev)
  • FPS optimization
