It's Klei Fest! - Updates and Announcements For All Things Klei!

Hey Everybody!

It’s time for our big annual publisher sale on Steam!

During Klei Fest, we’ll have a big burst of content, items, events, sales and interesting stuff happening for all things Klei! And this year’s fest is bigger than ever.

Our focus for the past few months has been on improving performance for both the base game and Spaced Out! DLC. We’ve been tweaking, fixing and changing lots of things: not all individually noticeable, but they add up to a faster, smoother gameplay experience. You’ll also be seeing some new faces at the watercooler.

Highlights include:

Ranching gameplay improvements, including gaining Husbandry experience during Critter grooming

Fixed many Critter bugs

Improvements to UI and Critter performance

Significant memory savings on both new and late-game saves

Added four new Duplicants

Added four new Critter morphs

Added new Overjoyed trait: Yodeler

Added new Stressed trait: Banshee

Added new Clothing Refashionator building that upgrades Snazzy Suits into one of 12 extra-Decor-boosting Primo Garb outfits

Steam Deck compatibility verified

Speeding Things Up

We’ve made a significant reduction to the amount of memory that ONI takes up on your system. Plus, frame times have been reduced—great news for very large bases—and the New Game and Load Game screens now open faster.

Basically, computers that have less memory available to run the game will now spend less time stuttering, leaving you free to focus on mopping up Duplicants’ little “accidents.” Win-win.

Smoothing Things Out

We’ve optimized the background behavior of several UI screens, which helps the game run more smoothly even when the UI isn’t open. (This is one of those things you’ll feel rather than see.) Sneezes and snores also perform better!

There’ve been a number of significant improvements to critter performance, too—most notably in the way they find food.

Bug Fixes

Many bugs were squashed in the making of this update. We now have more reliable Critter sensors! Pacus don’t get stuck in mixed-liquid tanks! Flying critters no longer get stuck in liquid! Duplicants won't get trapped in certain spaces anymore: they’re now able to climb down one tile and jump across a gap to escape.

…and lots more!

New Content

Joining base game and Spaced Out! colonies today are four new Duplicants—the first newcomers since the base game launch. They come with one fun new Overjoyed behavior, and one uh, slightly shrieky Stressed behavior.

You’ll also find four new Critter morphs, like a Cuddle Pip whose affectionate hugs boost egg incubation rates and soothe stressed-out Duplicants.

The new Clothing Refashionator building upgrades Snazzy Suits into flashy new Primo Garb outfits—including the pink unitard of Ellie’s dreams.

Summary

A ton of behind-the-scenes improvements mean faster, smoother gaming for everyone. Plus, a new building, new Duplicants, new Critter morphs, snazzier suits and of course, countless bug fixes, tuning, polishing and more!

Huge thanks to everyone who helped us fine-tune things during the testing period. You can post feedback here, or report bugs and other suspiciously strange happenings here.

If your mods are breaking or you need a little extra time before switching over, you can opt in to the temporary Previous Update branch.

We hope you have as much fun with this update as we did!

Hot Lava: Say hello to two new characters:

T. Rex and Venomess - two rocking reptilian members of Mutant Mayhem! A brand new Klei Created map, Rocco’s Arcade is a hotbed of hopping set in a retro-arcade pizza place. Of course with a new map and characters we have two new courses, and plenty of new collectables and accessories!

For more details on the Hot Lava update check out the patch notes!

Don't Starve Together:

The enigmatic Corvus Goodfeather returns with a bunch of new prizes and three new games during the Midsummer Cawnival!

For more details on the Don't Starve Together Update check out the patch notes!

Introducing Klei Publishing!

We have teamed up will a couple of great game studios to publish two new games coming in 2023!

Check them out and don't forget to wishlist them on Steam and show them some love!

Lab Rat

Chump Squad, the developer of Kine brings us Lab Rat. In this satirical adventure a metrics-obsessed AI will monitor, profile, and entertain you as you progress through over a hundred genre-bending puzzles..

Lab Rat even has a demo available now! More details on this game will come in future announcements.

Mind Over Magic

Our friends at Sparkypants bring us Mind Over Magic. Design, build and manage your magic school to explore what lies below. Study lost arcana, grow exotic plants, brew potions, and raise undead servants -- only you can prepare your fragile students to harness their Mind Over Magic.

More details on this game will come in future announcements.

And announcing a new game from Klei coming soon!

You will be able to check out the official teaser trailer for Rotwood during the PC Gaming Show on June 12th!

Woah, that's a lot of stuff.

Thanks for checking out all of our games and for all your continued support. Have fun out there!