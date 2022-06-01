Update 3: Slight CPU increase and Bug Fixes

This update contains a small optimization that should increase performance and contains bug fixes discovered by the community.
Players should see a slight performance increase. This is especially noticable on computers that have slower CPU's.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue with the undead going through closed doors in various locations
- Fixed issue with first rush not completing under certain instances
- Fixed issue with player able to walk into cabinets in the main factory level
- Fixed grab indicator for some items in suburb level
