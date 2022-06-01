 Skip to content

The Living Remain update for 1 June 2022

Update 3: Slight CPU increase and Bug Fixes

Build 8853454

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update contains a small optimization that should increase performance and contains bug fixes discovered by the community.

Players should see a slight performance increase. This is especially noticable on computers that have slower CPU's.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue with the undead going through closed doors in various locations
  • Fixed issue with first rush not completing under certain instances
  • Fixed issue with player able to walk into cabinets in the main factory level
  • Fixed grab indicator for some items in suburb level

Changed files in this update

The Days After Content Depot 594221
