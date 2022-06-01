 Skip to content

Attack Helicopter Dating Simulator update for 1 June 2022

We are back! Patch 1769!

Patch 1769 · Build 8853439

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are back and we have update the game to reflect that.
Old bugs have been squash like flies (still if you find any report it here and we will fix it ASAP)
New main menu, no more boring.jpg
New dialog interaction, and surprises.
Achievements!!!! yea, finally. And a lot of them.
Will have more suprises on the future bur know this, we are back and we are here to say with you, the players! Tks for all the support!

